IMC Chicago LLC Sells 218,658 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,658 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

