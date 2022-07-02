IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,144.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,144 ($14.04) and last traded at GBX 1,153 ($14.15), with a volume of 29367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,191 ($14.61).

IMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,070 ($25.40) to GBX 1,750 ($21.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,635.71 ($20.07).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,450.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

