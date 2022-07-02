Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

