InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Lowered to $40.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 871.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.