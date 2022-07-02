Insider Buying: Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Acquires A$76,500.00 in Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC – Get Rating) insider Shirley In’t Veld bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($53,125.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.
