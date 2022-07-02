Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder Acquires $429,819.39 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,123.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,990 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $160,166.70.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

LAZY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 296,485 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

