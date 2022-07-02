Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $852,750.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CXW opened at $11.14 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
