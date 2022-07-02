Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $852,750.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CXW opened at $11.14 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CoreCivic by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 205,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

