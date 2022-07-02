Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $1,006,037.80 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

