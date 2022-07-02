Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) CFO Sells 16,250 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

