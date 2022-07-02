IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $222.80

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222.80 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 223.60 ($2.74), with a volume of 8729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.40 ($2.84).

Several research firms have commented on IHP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.12) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 480 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.24) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £739.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,395.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut bought 15,000 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £43,800 ($53,735.74).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

