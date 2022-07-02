Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

