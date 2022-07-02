Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

