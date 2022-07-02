Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

