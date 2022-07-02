International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 175.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.08 ($2.15).

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.69) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

LON:IAG opened at GBX 108.84 ($1.34) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.42 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.48. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

