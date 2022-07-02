Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,000 ($73.61). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.
ITRK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($69.19) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($57.05) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.48) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,397.38 ($66.22).
Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,261 ($52.28) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,139 ($50.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.45). The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,645.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,059.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
