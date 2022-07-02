Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,000 ($73.61). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

ITRK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($69.19) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($57.05) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.48) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,397.38 ($66.22).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,261 ($52.28) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,139 ($50.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.45). The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,645.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,059.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.85) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,961.60).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

