Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

