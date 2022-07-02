Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.