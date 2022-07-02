Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

