Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 103,998 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

