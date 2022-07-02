Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BSMO stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
