Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.55

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.