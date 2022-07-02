Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $72.34 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

