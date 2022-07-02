Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,350,000.

PGX opened at $12.46 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

