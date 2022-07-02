Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 360.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

