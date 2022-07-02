Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $164,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.