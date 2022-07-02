Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period.

XMMO stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.17.

