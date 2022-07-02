Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average is $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

