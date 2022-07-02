iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,820,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 16,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,054,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

