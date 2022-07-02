iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

