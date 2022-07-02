iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

