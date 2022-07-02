iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.12 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

