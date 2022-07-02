iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

