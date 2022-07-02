iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

