iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XT opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,205,000 after buying an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,747,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter.

