iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
XT opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.