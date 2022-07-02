iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 899,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 390,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 378.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,753 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $49.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

