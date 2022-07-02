iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $86.15 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $113.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

