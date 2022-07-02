iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.65

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 4866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
