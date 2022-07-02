iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.65

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 4866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after buying an additional 1,041,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

