iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

