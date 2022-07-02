iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,139,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

