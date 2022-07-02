iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.42

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 12882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

