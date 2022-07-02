iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter.

TOK stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28.

