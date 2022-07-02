iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

