iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.