iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $220.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

