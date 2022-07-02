iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Cut by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

