iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $345.00

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $345.00 and last traded at $345.54, with a volume of 8024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

