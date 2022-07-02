iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.02 and last traded at $110.02. Approximately 25,883,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 3,838,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25.

Further Reading

