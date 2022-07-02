iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.80

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 221661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 200.5% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.