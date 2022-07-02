iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.80

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 221661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 200.5% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.