iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

