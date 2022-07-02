iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 331,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

